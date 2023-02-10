NSUR COIN (NSUR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,376.31

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $20,376.31 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

