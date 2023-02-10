Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($18.93) to GBX 1,625 ($19.53) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,973.57 ($23.72).
Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,875.50 ($22.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,946.03. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,494 ($17.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,911.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,881.05.
In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43). In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,354.13).
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
