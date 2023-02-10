Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.43) price objective on the stock.
PZC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.60) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
PZ Cussons Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £851.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.68).
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
