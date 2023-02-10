NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.