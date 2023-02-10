Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 70.8% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW stock remained flat at $14.27 on Friday. 27,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,808. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

