Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 33,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,330. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

