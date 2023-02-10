Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 33,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,330. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.