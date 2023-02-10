Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuvera Communications Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Nuvera Communications stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. Nuvera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $22.06.
Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.31%.
Nuvera Communications Company Profile
Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvera Communications (NUVR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.