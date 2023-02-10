nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.9-$729.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.94 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

