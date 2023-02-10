NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $6,000.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $84.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $68.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $63.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $68.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $283.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $244.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,050.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,861.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,456.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,500.00. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 357.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $21,812,266. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

