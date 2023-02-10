O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 13,409 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 114.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth $78,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

