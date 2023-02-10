O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 6,245 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 74,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.