O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 114,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

