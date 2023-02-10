O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $630,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $228.77 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $244.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

