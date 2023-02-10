Odeon Capital Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Sell

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

