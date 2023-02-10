Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ONBPP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

