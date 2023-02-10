Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ONBPP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.
About Old National Bancorp
