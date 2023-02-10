OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $210.75 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $210.75 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00082307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023478 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003896 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

