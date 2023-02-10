Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 1.8%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.70). Approximately 31,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 40,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.60 ($0.72).

Oncimmune Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £43.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.11.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

See Also

