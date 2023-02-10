Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.39

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and traded as high as $51.73. Onex shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 1,974 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Increases Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($87.00) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 428.63%.

Onex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.