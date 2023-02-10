onsemi Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

ON opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

