onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.75 on Monday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

