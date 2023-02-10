onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $100.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

