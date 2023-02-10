onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $105.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of onsemi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

ON opened at $84.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in onsemi by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

