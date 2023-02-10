onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $90.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of ON opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

