Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $193.14 million and $28.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.89 or 0.07003427 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00063294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

