OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.85. OpGen shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 584,125 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OpGen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,016.12% and a negative return on equity of 91.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

