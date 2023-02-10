Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.