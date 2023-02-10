Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CME Group Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Shares of CME opened at $182.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.68.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

