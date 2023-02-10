Optimism (OP) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00011058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $516.88 million and $435.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Optimism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.38 or 0.28761768 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00453544 BTC.

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet launched in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for?OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.Who created Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.