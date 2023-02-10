Optimism (OP) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00011058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $516.88 million and $435.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.38 or 0.28761768 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00453544 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
