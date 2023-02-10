Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 151,604 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.94. 1,469,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

