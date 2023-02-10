OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,706,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Price Performance

Shares of OCLN stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,557,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,230. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 282.97%.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

