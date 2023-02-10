Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 282.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

