Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.90. Oscar Health shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 231,798 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Oscar Health Stock Up 24.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oscar Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

