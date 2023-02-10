Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Trading Up 17.9%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 17.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 12,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Up 17.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

