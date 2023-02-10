Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.16. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 391,269 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

