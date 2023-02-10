PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.03.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.