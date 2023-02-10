PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.