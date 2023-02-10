Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$18.14 and a one year high of C$38.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,764.40.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

