Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

