PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $27.87 million and $2.75 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

