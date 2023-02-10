Partners Group Holding AG Buys 364 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Booking by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Booking

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $63.88 on Friday, hitting $2,372.24. 123,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,989.70.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.