Partners Group Holding AG Cuts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.14% of Ares Management worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,506,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 651,973 shares worth $53,234,292. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARES traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 54,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,430. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.