Partners Group Holding AG Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,901 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in TPG were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.05. 17,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.93. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

