Partners Group Holding AG Has $32.38 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 717,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 14.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.36. 212,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

