Partners Group Holding AG Reduces Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after acquiring an additional 904,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

