Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.
Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 4.9 %
Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,227. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.