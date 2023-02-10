Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,227. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

