Paul A. Camuti Sells 690 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TT opened at $181.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

