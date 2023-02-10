Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock valued at $170,763,490. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,524,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,713,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

