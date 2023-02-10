PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Shares of PYPL opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

