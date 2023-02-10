PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.87-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,487,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447,033. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

