PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,252. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average of $175.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

