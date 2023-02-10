PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$7.20 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.74. 2,109,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

